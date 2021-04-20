DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,544 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

