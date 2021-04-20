Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

DSEY stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

