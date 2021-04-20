Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $14.04 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

