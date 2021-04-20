DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 6.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DISH Network by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in DISH Network by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,006,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 209,602 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

