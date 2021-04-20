Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.