Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

DIOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,600. Diodes has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,592,011. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Diodes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 94,213 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

