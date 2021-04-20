Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 497,526 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $46,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 190,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,634,748. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

