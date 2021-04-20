Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $48,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $73.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

