Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.15 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.91% of USANA Health Sciences worth $47,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

