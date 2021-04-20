Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.89 Million Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,541,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.57% of Costamare worth $45,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMRE opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

