Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Exact Sciences worth $44,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 384.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

