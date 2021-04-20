Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $45,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 156,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.