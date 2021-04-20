DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

