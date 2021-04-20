DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.
NASDAQ DOCN opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.