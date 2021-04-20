DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

