DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $50.34 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $50.34 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00561205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.19 or 0.03455491 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.