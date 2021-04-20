Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.39. 26,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

