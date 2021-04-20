Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.89. 12,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 811,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

