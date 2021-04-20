Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday. Stephens upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

