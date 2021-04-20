Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $27.22 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.