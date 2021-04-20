Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,150.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.85.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $1,287.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,026.17. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $394.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,308.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,131,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.