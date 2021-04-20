Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $330.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KLAC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.53.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $324.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.86. KLA has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.