Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Denny's alerts:

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.01. 21,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,413. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.