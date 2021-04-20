Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Head to Head Analysis

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Denbury alerts:

This table compares Denbury and Hess Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.27 billion 19.44 $216.96 million $0.40 122.20 Hess Midstream $848.30 million 0.48 $70.10 million $1.20 18.66

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Denbury and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hess Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83

Denbury currently has a consensus target price of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. Hess Midstream has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Denbury.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -162.77% -119.03% -38.03% Hess Midstream 3.11% 1.65% 1.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Denbury has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.