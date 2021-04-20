Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.58-0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.1 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

