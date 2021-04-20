DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 2,587 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Shares of AIRC opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

