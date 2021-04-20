DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

