DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $233,000 Investment in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 48.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.26 million, a PE ratio of -207.56 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

