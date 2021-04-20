DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $157,000 Investment in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

