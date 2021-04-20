DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $177,000 in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 58,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

