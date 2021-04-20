DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $123,000 in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

