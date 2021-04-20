DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 20,000 Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

