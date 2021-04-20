Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.95.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $380.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.46. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.