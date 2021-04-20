Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $52.70 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $52.70 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00272301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.71 or 0.00963361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00652726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.89 or 0.99529145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

