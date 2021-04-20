Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $24,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $337.26 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $348.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.21. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

