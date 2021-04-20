Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up to $42.86

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.86, but opened at $44.75. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 9,550 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $16,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

