DAV Coin (DAV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.36 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $3.48 million and $3.36 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 61% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.67 or 0.00458060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.18 or 1.00300388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00034461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00122204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.