Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $316.80 or 0.00560514 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.81 or 0.03456863 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,087,528 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

