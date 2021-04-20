Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

EPA:BN opened at €60.34 ($70.99) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.72. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

