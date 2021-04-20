Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

EPA:BN opened at €60.34 ($70.99) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.72. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.