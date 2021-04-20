Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

DAI opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.34. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

