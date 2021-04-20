CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

