CyberMiles Market Cap Achieves $24.23 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00458508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,036.76 or 1.00437686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00034808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00118545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.