CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.