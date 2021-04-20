CX Institutional Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 90.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,278 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93.

