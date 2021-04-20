CX Institutional Has $255,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

