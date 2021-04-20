CX Institutional Buys New Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

