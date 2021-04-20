CX Institutional Acquires 203 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $93.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.