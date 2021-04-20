Curate Market Cap Reaches $32.58 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $32.58 million and $5.55 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00009731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00086680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.42 or 0.00601067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,109,031 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

