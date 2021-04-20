Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $262.81 on Monday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.26 and its 200-day moving average is $238.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

