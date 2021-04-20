CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $142.46 and last traded at $138.82, with a volume of 40807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

