CSFB Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$52.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Boralex stock traded up C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.06. 245,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.18. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.95 and a 12-month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

